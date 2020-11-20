Coronavirus California

California Curfew: Supervisor, infectious disease expert voice opposition

By Mike Sterling
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo County supervisor and an infectious disease expert tell ABC7 News they are against imposing a curfew in California.

While they see the need to do something to curb the spread of COVID-19, they question whether a curfew makes the most sense.

"The virus doesn't care what time of day it is," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "It has to do with social interaction."

RELATED: Bay Area bar owners feel targeted by California curfew, say they are losing 'primetime' hours

Dr. Adalja added, "Instead of going to a restaurant or bar to meet, they're going to meet in people's homes. The epidemiology is showing that people are getting infected in each other's homes."

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said a curfew amounts to government overreach.

"Curfew means to a lot of people, including myself, it means it is a police state. And, we don't want to become a police state," Canepa said. "Is it the curfew? I'm afraid to say I don't think it is. I think what it is, is wear your mask, wash your hands and we have to be vigilant during social gatherings."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan mateohealthsocial distancingbay areacoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruscurfewcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19san mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Golden Gate Fields extends closure
Bars, risky revelers, targeted in California's COVID-19 curfew
'People need to work!' East Bay restaurant responds to CA curfew
COVID-19 updates: Piedmont Unified delays plan for in-person classes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
5 injured in 3-alarm fire at apartment building in SF
'People need to work!' East Bay restaurant responds to CA curfew
COVID-19 updates: Golden Gate Fields extends closure
AccuWeather forecast: Long stretch of chilly nights and mild afternoons
Show More
Bars, risky revelers, targeted in California's COVID-19 curfew
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Working from home? SF company designing innovative hideaway desks
Warriors' Bob Myers says there are 'more Klay memories to come'
More TOP STORIES News