California Curfew: Supervisor, infectious disease expert voice opposition

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo County supervisor and an infectious disease expert tell ABC7 News they are against imposing a curfew in California While they see the need to do something to curb the spread of COVID-19 , they question whether a curfew makes the most sense."The virus doesn't care what time of day it is," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "It has to do with social interaction."Dr. Adalja added, "Instead of going to a restaurant or bar to meet, they're going to meet in people's homes. The epidemiology is showing that people are getting infected in each other's homes."San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said a curfew amounts to government overreach."Curfew means to a lot of people, including myself, it means it is a police state. And, we don't want to become a police state," Canepa said. "Is it the curfew? I'm afraid to say I don't think it is. I think what it is, is wear your mask, wash your hands and we have to be vigilant during social gatherings."