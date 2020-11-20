California Curfew: Supervisor, infectious disease expert voice opposition

While they see the need to do something to curb the spread of COVID-19, they question whether a curfew makes the most sense.
"The virus doesn't care what time of day it is," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "It has to do with social interaction."
RELATED: Bay Area bar owners feel targeted by California curfew, say they are losing 'primetime' hours
Dr. Adalja added, "Instead of going to a restaurant or bar to meet, they're going to meet in people's homes. The epidemiology is showing that people are getting infected in each other's homes."
San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said a curfew amounts to government overreach.
"Curfew means to a lot of people, including myself, it means it is a police state. And, we don't want to become a police state," Canepa said. "Is it the curfew? I'm afraid to say I don't think it is. I think what it is, is wear your mask, wash your hands and we have to be vigilant during social gatherings."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic