DMV

All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy

If you have an appointment between 2:30 pm and 5 pm, the DMV will contact you in order to reschedule.

FILE - The DMV field offices in Clovis, Visalia and the Fresno office on Blackstone have reopened to assist customers with in-person appointments.

FRESNO, Calif. -- All California DMV locations are set to close at 3 pm from Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, August 19, in order to conserve energy.

RELATED: PG&E says rolling power outages likely Monday afternoon, evening

All customers with and without an appointment will be allowed inside until 2:30 pm each day. If you have an appointment between 2:30 pm and 5 pm, the DMV will contact you in order to reschedule.

The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday, calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.

"We are doing our part to protect the state's power grid by reducing our energy consumption," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The DMV is urging customers to take care of their needs online by visiting their website.

See more stories and videos related to the DMV here.

VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
EMBED More News Videos

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniaenergydmvheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
Seniors with expiring driver's licenses given extension by DMV
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday
DMV will reopen all of its field offices on Thursday, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
Santa Cruz Co. removed from watch list, Newsom says
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
3.3 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
Fast-moving brush fire explodes in Napa Co.
Show More
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Fires near Sunol burn 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued
Alameda County Fairgrounds host drive-thru zoo
More thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues
More TOP STORIES News