The new drought monitor shows major improvements locally and statewide, with the best Bay Area conditions since February 2020.

99% of Bay Area, 64% of California is drought-free after winter storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest drought monitor is out Thursday morning with major improvements locally and statewide.

Ninety-nine percent of the Bay Area is now drought-free which is the best condition since February 2020. Dry conditions remain in portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Lake Counties.

Statewide, California is now 64% drought-free, up from just 1% of the state at the start of the water year on Oct 1, 2022.

The 36% of the state that's currently in some sort of drought category is down from 43% last week and 49% the week before. At the start of our winter nearly 100% of the state was in some category of drought.

The improvements come after the series of atmospheric rivers that battered California causing flooding and damage.

