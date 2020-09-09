wildfire

USFS closes all 18 national forests in California amid 'unprecedented and historic fire conditions'

VALLEJO, Calif. -- After closing eight national forests in the southern half of the state earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service closed California's 10 other national forests Wednesday.

In announcing the closure, USFS cited "unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state."

Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Closures will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, USFS said.

Monday's closures included Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.

"The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the state is historic," regional forester Randy Moore said in a news release. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely."

California has set a record with nearly 2.3 million acres burned already this year, and historically the worst of the wildfire season doesn't begin until fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
