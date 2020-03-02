Politics

Gov. Newsom speaks in Oakland as part of statewide school tour

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at Manzanita Community School in Oakland as part of his statewide tour of schools.

Gov. Newsom was joined by State Senators Nancy Skinner and Steve Glazer, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Board of Education President Jody London and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell,

RELATED: 2 new coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County, 1 tests presumptive positive in San Mateo County

The governor toured the campus to see areas where the district could improve the school if Proposition 13 were to pass.

