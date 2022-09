California attorney general to announce new effort to prevent gun violence statewide

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is set to announce a new effort to prevent gun violence statewide.

The news conference is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. in San Francisco.

Bonta will be joined by other gun safety advocates from throughout California.

