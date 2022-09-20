2 women shot in SF's Mission District, 1 with life-threatening injuries, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two women hurt in the Mission District in San Francisco on Monday.

The shooting happened at 23rd St. and Valencia St. at around 6:30 p.m.

Police found both women shot and performed life-saving measures.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of victims has sustained life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

