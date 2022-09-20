Road rage shooting in San Lorenzo leaves man dead; his wife recalls hearing gunshots on FaceTime

"I can't sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes, I can hear a lot of gunshots," Princess said.

A 30-year-old man was gunned down and killed in a San Lorenzo intersection Sunday night, as deputies believe it was a case of road rage.

We're learning more about the man who was gunned down and killed in an East Bay intersection Sunday night.

It happened in San Lorenzo and deputies believe it was a case of road rage.

His name was Rienhart Asuncion or 'Tiago' by friends, he was 30 years old, and pictures show that he was all smiles around his new wife Princess, who he married four months ago in the Philippines.

Princess was on a Facetime with Rienhart moments before he was gunned down and killed Sunday.

"I can't sleep, literally I can't sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes, I can hear a lot of gunshots," said Princess B. Asuncion.

Deputies believe what happened in this San Lorenzo intersection was a case of road rage. Princess said someone had cut into her husband's lane.

"I think they are daring each other to fight and they are daring to go out from your car, 'come on let's fight.' I tried to stop him, I shouted at him don't go out from your car instead stay inside the car. He left me on the phone, the screen camera is open, I heard a lot, several times of gunshots and that's it, he didn't come back the only one who came is the sheriff," said Princess.

Witnesses say that as Rienhart approached the other car, he was shot. Deputies say they were in the area working another case and and a sergeant responded within seconds.

"He tried to cater to the victim but the victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and mortally wounded at that point," said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Princess, who is in the Philippines, said the two were so excited for what was to come. They had just finished paperwork so she could come live with Rienhart here in America.

"The hardest part is that I'm here in the Philippines and I can't do anything and that's it. I just cry all night and almost collapse. Every time I'm scrolling down my gallery, my photos it feels like 'oh my god, I have no husband anymore, no one is going to call me in the middle of the night to wake me up to check on me how is my day,'" said Princess.

Authorities say there were witnesses, there was video, and they are actively searching for the person or persons who fired the shots, but as of right now no arrests have been made.

Family and friends are now raising money for Rienhart's funeral. If you'd like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

