UC Davis developing tech using current air conditioning systems to combat climate change effects

UC Davis is trying to develop new air technology that addresses problems with the grid and challenges of climate change using our current AC systems.

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- The Western Cooling Efficiency Center at UC Davis is trying to develop new air technology that addresses problems with the grid and the challenges of climate change using our current AC systems.

This research would address the problem of energy consumption in peak periods on hot days.

"The grid is stressed late afternoon and what occurs is that there's too much demand for electricity. One way to address that is to use a battery. This new technology instead of using a battery uses a liquid that absorbs moisture and by using this liquid that absorbs moisture it acts like a battery but is much less expensive that a battery for doing the same thing," said Mark Modera, the former Director of the Cooling Efficiency Center.

And it's much more environmentally friendly. And if you think you have a smart thermostat now, well just wait to see what they're developing.

There is a chamber in the lab that simulates small building ventilation. What they're working on is integrating the air quality index and weather forecasts with your thermostat and air purifier to pre-cool and pre-ventilate your home before the smoke arrives.