California vs. New York: How the 2 states currently compare with COVID-19 cases 

This week, California is also set to surpass New York in the total number of cases.
RELATED: California 'not afraid' to order more closures if COVID-19 surge continues, health official warns
When that happens, and if California were a country, the state would have the fifth largest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.
But just how bad are these numbers? Yes, they're yet another sign of California's concerning upward trend, but how does the state truly stack up compared to the rest of the country?
Let's start by comparing California to New York.
A graphic from early April comparing the two states shows New York far surpassing California in total number of cases. But that same graphic today looks very different. It shows how California is now about to surpass New York in total number of cases.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
It's a significant number, but the state says it doesn't give the full picture.
"I don't, myself, over read into the significance of that number," California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters on Tuesday. "We're the largest state in the nation."
Population is indeed a key factor.
California has double the population of New York State. So, by looking at cases per capita, you see that despite surging cases in California, New York still has double the rate of cases as the Golden State.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
The biggest difference right now is the positivity rate.
According to data from John Hopkins University, New York's positivity rate average over the past seven days is 1.2% -- vastly lower than California's 7.2%.
But look at California stacked up against other hot spot states. Texas has a 7-day positivity rate average of 15.3%, Florida is 18.9% and Arizona is 23.4%.
Whether California trends upward or downward is still to be determined.
"The California story with covid has not yet been fully written," Dr. Ghaly said. "We're really at the beginning."
https://twitter.com/ABCLiz/status/1285692197560627200?s=20
CALIFORNIA vs. NEW YORK— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 21, 2020
These graphs from @lindseyf96 give context to the 400k number.
Despite, California nearly surpassing New York in total number of cases (graph 1), New York still has double the rate of cases than California (graph 2). pic.twitter.com/HzPSf4pZgh
California was doing well when the pandemic began, while New York's numbers grew. Click here for a look at the tale of two states at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US