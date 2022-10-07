CA proposition guide: From abortions to electric vehicles, here's what to know

Prop 26 and Prop 27 are on the November ballot and both would legalize sports betting in California, but in different ways.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will head to the polls to weigh in on many issues. For the propositions, voters will decide on everything from making abortion a fundamental right for Californians to Taxing the wealthy to help the environment.

Proposition 1

The right to an abortion is probably the single biggest issue facing voters across the county in the November 2022 election. Due to the blockbuster decision by the U.S. Supreme Court back in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.

While many states have moved to restrict abortions, California is putting a measure to the voters that goes in the opposite direction: making it a fundamental state right.

Proposition 26 & 27

The efforts to legalize sports betting in California have been heavily publicized in nonstop television ads airing all across the state ahead of the November election. So far, more than $350 million has been spent on tv ads for and against two propositions on the ballot that would make sports gambling legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.

The former would legalize sports gambling in-person and the latter would legalize sports betting online.

So, what's the difference? And who is supporting and opposing them?

Proposition 28

When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like art and music programs are the first thing to get cut. That is the issue that Proposition 28 in the 2022 election in California aims to address.

But the novel approach of the measure is what is generating some buzz.

Proposition 29

For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to decide on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the last several months.

The previous two efforts to regulate dialysis clinics failed, so what is different this time around?

Proposition 30

Taxing the wealthy to help the environment? That's the claim behind California's Proposition 30, a measure to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?

Proposition 31

California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of some flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote on it in the 2022 election? That's the question behind Proposition 31.

