Gov. Newsom, opponents continue intense campaign ahead of recall election in SF

EMBED >More News Videos Many people have received their ballots for the special election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. But there's been some confusion, so we breakdown the ballot so you can make sure your vote counts.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Campaigning in San Francisco's Chinatown, Governor Gavin Newsom implored people to vote as soon as possible and reject the recall."The next eight, nine,10,12 days, you're going to see us all over the state making the case. Turn in your ballots," Gov. Newsom said.Stopping at local restaurants, the governor defended his record over the past two-and-a-half years, including his handling of the ongoing pandemic."This state's had better health outcomes than Florida and Texas and the United States as a whole. And, better economic outcomes," he said.Governor Newsom particularly called out his leading opponent, Larry Elder, for his proposed COVID policies.Elder held a news conference in Los Angeles Thursday where he attacked Newsom's record on crime and criminal justice reform."You've heard the numbers about crime going up. And not just crime, we're talking about violent crime. Shootings, homicides, up substantially in Oakland, up substantially in San Francisco," Elder said.Another of Newsom's opponents, Kevin Faulconer, was also in the Bay Area Thursday.He made a stop in the city's Tenderloin district where he touted his plan to tackle homelessness, and highlighted the actions he took as San Diego mayor to not allow tent encampments on city sidewalks or public spaces."Why? Because we care about people. We care about people enough not to let them die in a tent on our sidewalks," Faulconer said.But despite the criticism from his opponents, Governor Newsom says he's focused on getting the job done."I feel the way I did a week ago, a month ago, six months ago. Resolved, committed, focused, determined to defeat this Republican recall," he said.