CA state attorneys will be deployed to Alameda Co. to boost criminal prosecutions

Gov. Newsom and AG Rob Bonta are partnering with Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price to deploy state attorneys to crack down on violent crime in Oakland and the East Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Alameda County DA Pamela Price are deploying state attorneys to boost criminal prosecutions in Oakland and the East Bay.

Deputy attorneys general from the state Department of Justice and attorneys from the California National Guard will be deployed.

They will investigate, analyze, and prosecute suspects in violent, property, and serious drug-related crimes.

Governor Newsom says suspects "must be held accountable for their crimes using the full and appropriate weight of the law."

This comes just days after Newsom said he is deploying an additional 120 California Highway Patrol officers to the East Bay. Crime statistics from 2023 show violent crime in Oakland is up 21%, robberies are up 38% and car thefts are up 45%.

