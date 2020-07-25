Unemployed workers share how they got through EDD system to finally receive benefits

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side has been reporting on the struggles of folks who lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, and never got their unemployment benefits. Complaints about EDD are still pouring in, many desperate for help. On top of that, the $600 weekly supplement ends *today.* However, amid the gloom, a reason for hope.
We've heard so many horror stories, so much frustration: folks can't get benefits, can't find out why, and they're running out of money for rent and food. But as many were about to give up, they came to 7 On Your Side.
The chorus of voices told the same tale.
"You just keep calling all day long," said Patricia Tierney from Sonoma, of the EDD.
"I still don't know why I was disqualified. I wrote them an email..." Melissa Gutierrez of Oakland said. "They said they would respond in 7 to 10 business days. That was in April," she laughs.
"'You will be notified by mail of your eligibility...' Well pfft," said Robert Leppert of Vacaville.
"It's very very frustrating, and it's just kind of like they have the right to do that and block people without a reason," said Jacqueline Knapp of San Carlos, a face painter.
"So yes. Am I frustrated? Yes." Ima Holcomb of Saint Helena echoed what everyone else is thinking.
They all lost their jobs in the pandemic. So why aren't they getting benefits?
Jobs lost, savings gone -- and no answers from EDD.
Now, months without income, emotions run high.
"I'm getting nervous now because I'm looking at every dime I spend," said Tierney.
"Just my rent, try not to get homeless," Gutierrez worried. "I remember using the last dollar of cash in -- you know how you keep money in a jar?"
"Yes, I'm gonna use up all my savings," said Holcomb said, resigned.
Melissa Gutierrez was laid off as a bartender when bars were ordered to shut down. Isn't she a slam dunk for unemployment?
We asked EDD -- then, a surprise.
"I'm like this is happening. I'm okay now. I'm gonna be okay. This is a big relief," she said. EDD finally processed her claim - finally gave her benefits.
Some of the others got them, too.
"I couldn't believe it. The next day all of the funds were in my account," said Tierney. "All the money is there, I was shocked."
"I am now fully qualified for EDD," said Holcomb. "I finally have been treated like a human being."
So is self-employed face painter Jacqueline Knapp.
"Within five minutes it was resolved. She went in, it was an error, she hit a couple buttons," Knapp said. "And I am just so thrilled it makes a huge difference in how I live my life. it's a big difference for a low-income senior."
The long-delayed aid finally arriving is a relief.
"I didn't believe it, now I'm believing it," said Gutierrez.
"7 On Your Side was the catalyst. It's the best thing that could have happened to me right now," said Ima Holcomb.
"People couldn't believe it either when iI told them the money was in my account. So all the money is there; I was shocked. You did a fantastic job," said Patricia Tierney.
So what worked for all of these folks?
Melissa Gutierrez: "Just keep trying, keep calling, keep on them."
Persistence.
"Don't give up, keep trying. Call 7 On Your Side 'cause they are on your side," Gutierrez continued.
Here's what we're doing: if you have trouble with EDD, contact 7 On Your Side. We have been connecting viewers with their state legislators and with EDD. Between all of us, we hope to get everyone the benefits they are entitled to. That $600 supplement as well -- we're on that story too.
