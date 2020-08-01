California state senators request Newsom create 24-hour helpline for EDD

State senators are now proposing a 24-hour hotline to address issues.
Laura Davis tells a story I have heard often over the past few weeks. When we met she had been unemployed for weeks and had never been able to connect with a live person at EDD.
RELATED: EDD blasted by state assembly members for failing to deliver benefits
"The closest I got to getting through was I got a recorded message," she told me, "that said we are experiencing an extremely high amount of calls right now, goodbye."
When we were with Ima Holcomb, she was on the EDD helpline listening to this recording: "COVID-19 has created a big increase in the number of calls we receive. But we are here to help you as soon as possible."
Democratic State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Fresno, has heard similar stories from her constituents and says this has to end.
VIDEO: Unemployed workers share how they got through EDD system to finally receive benefits
"I am really concerned because the unemployment rate has gone up and we really need to resolve this issue now," she tells me.
The Senator was driving from Sacramento to her district in the Central Valley when she pulled over to take my call.
She told me she partnered with Republican State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, to send this letter to the Governor. Its main request is a simple one: make it possible for the EDD to answer the phone.
FAQ WITH EDD: From getting through on the phone to $600 payments, 7 On Your Side gets your questions answered
"We can not afford to wait. We need to take action immediately, and that is why we offered the 24/7 solution," she says.
The 24/7 solution is to keep the EDD phone lines open around the clock. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The governor hasn't responded to the request specifically, but he ordered the EDD to set up their phone lines in such a way that a caller would be connected to a specialist who could actually solve their problem.
RELATED: EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory' without an approval or denial
How? A phone tree could work by asking the caller for additional information, for instance saying, "If you are dealing with an ID problem, press one. If you have not received a debit card, press two." 7 On Your Side is keeping track of this proposal and will report back on any progress.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic