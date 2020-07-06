Caltrain introduces new safety measures for Bay Area riders during coronavirus pandemic

Caltrain is committed to the health and safety of passengers and staff. The transportation system has adapted service to operate under continually changing conditions in light of COVID-19. Currently, Caltrain cleans and sanitizes its fleet and stations daily using hospital-grade disinfectant products. Station touch points are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers on trains overnight and midday.
Caltrain requires all passengers to wear a face covering when riding the train or waiting at stations and the train's latest schedule is designed to allow for physical distancing with more frequent service and six-car trains. Passengers are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between fellow passengers.
Every train is equipped with a bathroom to wash your hands, so be sure to wash before and after you ride. If you feel sick, please stay home. For more information on Caltrain's COVID-19 updates, click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US