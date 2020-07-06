localish

Caltrain introduces new safety measures for Bay Area riders during coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has many of us concerned about taking public transportation. However, Bay Area services like Caltrain are going above and beyond to ensure that passengers feel safe and secure for a worry-free riding experience.

Caltrain is committed to the health and safety of passengers and staff. The transportation system has adapted service to operate under continually changing conditions in light of COVID-19. Currently, Caltrain cleans and sanitizes its fleet and stations daily using hospital-grade disinfectant products. Station touch points are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers on trains overnight and midday.

Caltrain requires all passengers to wear a face covering when riding the train or waiting at stations and the train's latest schedule is designed to allow for physical distancing with more frequent service and six-car trains. Passengers are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between fellow passengers.

Every train is equipped with a bathroom to wash your hands, so be sure to wash before and after you ride. If you feel sick, please stay home. For more information on Caltrain's COVID-19 updates, click here.

