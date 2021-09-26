Central Freeway on-ramp in SF reopens, ahead of schedule, Caltrans says

The agency closed the connector on Friday at 10p.m. and it was originally supposed to reopen on Monday at 5a.m.
The I-80 w/b to US-101 n/b connector ramp has been re-opened early due to repairs being completed by Caltrans. All ramp closures have been removed and all lanes are now open.— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 26, 2021
The on-ramp connects westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 101.
Crews replaced a guardrail damaged by a big-rig last October.
The seventh street on-ramp onto 80 has also reopened Sunday morning.