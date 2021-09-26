Central Freeway on-ramp in SF reopens, ahead of schedule, Caltrans says

The I-80 w/b to US-101 n/b connector ramp has been re-opened early due to repairs being completed by Caltrans. All ramp closures have been removed and all lanes are now open.



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrans has completed repairs on the Central Freeway ramp and it's now back open on Sunday, 24 hours ahead of schedule.The agency closed the connector on Friday at 10p.m. and it was originally supposed to reopen on Monday at 5a.m.The on-ramp connects westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 101.Crews replaced a guardrail damaged by a big-rig last October.The seventh street on-ramp onto 80 has also reopened Sunday morning.