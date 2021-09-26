caltrans

Central Freeway on-ramp in SF reopens, ahead of schedule, Caltrans says

EMBED <>More Videos

Central Freeway on-ramp in SF reopens, Caltrans says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrans has completed repairs on the Central Freeway ramp and it's now back open on Sunday, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

The agency closed the connector on Friday at 10p.m. and it was originally supposed to reopen on Monday at 5a.m.



The on-ramp connects westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 101.

Crews replaced a guardrail damaged by a big-rig last October.

The seventh street on-ramp onto 80 has also reopened Sunday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscocaltransfreewayroad repair
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALTRANS
Archive: Opening of eastern span of Bay Bridge in 2013
Hundreds of small quakes reported following 6.0 near Lake Tahoe
Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
Video shows boulders scattered on NorCal highway after earthquake
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News