Police investigating after disabled Asian man's car set on fire in Redwood City

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redwood City man with disabilities discovered late Saturday morning that someone had set his car on fire.

Jun is Asian, and his sister is concerned this could be racially motivated.

She tells ABC7's Dion Lim that Jun found his job at Safeway through Ability Path, an organization which helps those with developmental disabilities.

He's now going to drive a rental car to get to work.

You can see the car it not salvageable.

Police told Dion Lim the case is under investigation.

A man is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue an Asian woman from an assault at the Diridon Station in San Jose.




