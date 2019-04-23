Professional Business Women of California conference kicks off with special reception

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday promises to be an inspiring, unforgettable day for thousands of people in San Francisco.
Organizers say 7,000 people are expected to attend the 30th annual Professional Businesswomen of California , or PBWC, Conference at Moscone Center.
The region's premier conference for women is sold out.
ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim served as emcee for a kick-off reception Monday night.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier founded the PBWC. Sessions include lessons in leadership, becoming empowered, investing and mindfulness.
Tuesday speakers include Nicole Kidman, First Partner and filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood.
