Couple killed in plane crash near Half Moon Bay was 2 weeks away from wedding day, obituary says

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The last two victims on board the plane that crashed near Half Moon Bay have been identified.
An obituary published online says 26-year-old Cassidy Rae Petit, and her fiancé, 27-year-old Lochie Ferrier, died on Jan. 14 when their plane crashed.
Petit and Ferrier were just two weeks away from their wedding in Hawaii.
Isaac Zimmern, 27, and his partner Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles were the other couple on board at the time.
RELATED: Coroner ID's woman whose body was found near site of Half Moon Bay coast plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board said it had preliminary information that there were four people on board.
Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration reported there were only two people on the plane.
RELATED: Woman's body found near Half Moon Bay coast plane crash site, officials say
Willmer-Shiles' body was recovered on Jan. 15 near the crash site.
Federal investigators say the small airplane was a home-built plane.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live