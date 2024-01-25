2nd body found, identified in plane crash near Half Moon Bay that killed 4, officials say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a second body was recovered Wednesday after a plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The coroner's office has identified that victim as 26-year-old Oakland resident Cassidy Rae Petit.

An obituary published online says Petit, and her fiancé, 27-year-old Lochie Ferrier, died on Jan. 14 when their plane crashed.

Petit and Ferrier were just two weeks away from their wedding in Hawaii.

Isaac Zimmern, 27, and his partner Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles were the other couple on board at the time.

Willmer-Shiles' body was recovered on Jan. 15 near the crash site.

Federal investigators say the small airplane was a home-built plane.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

