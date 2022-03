SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police announced the arrests of three people who they say broke in and burglarized the Castro Theatre.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers saw broken glass and noticed a man inside the theater.They detained him and searched the area, finding two other men as well as tools that were suspected to be used in the burglary.According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, the theater was quickly repaired.