'Pure gold' Airpods Max worth $108k to hit the market next year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're looking to indulge in a belated Christmas gift, look no further than the new Apple AirPods Max.

Caviar, a Russian company is known for taking mainstream products and putting a luxury spin on them has created a "pure gold" version of the headphones.

The extravagant Airpods Max headphones hit the market the first of the new year.

According to Caviar's website, the headphones are made of "750 gold and white crocodile leather."

If you're looking to own a pair of this luxury tech, you'll have to shell out $108,000.
