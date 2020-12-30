SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're looking to indulge in a belated Christmas gift, look no further than the new Apple AirPods Max.
Caviar, a Russian company is known for taking mainstream products and putting a luxury spin on them has created a "pure gold" version of the headphones.
The extravagant Airpods Max headphones hit the market the first of the new year.
RELATED: Gucci to release grass-stained denim overalls for $1,400
According to Caviar's website, the headphones are made of "750 gold and white crocodile leather."
If you're looking to own a pair of this luxury tech, you'll have to shell out $108,000.
'Pure gold' Airpods Max worth $108k to hit the market next year
TECHNOLOGY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More