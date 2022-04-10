mass shooting

Iowa nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Iowa police are investigating a mass shooting at a downtown Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and wounded 10 others overnight Saturday.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.

The police didn't say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.

Police give update after Iowa nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 10 wounded
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded



"We do know, as the mayor said, this is another mindless and senseless gun related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life. I remained livid and angered at the continued in blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life. That continues," Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said during a press update Sunday.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators remain on site.

Police also didn't release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

The club was hosting a 90s themed night with a $10 cover charge, according to social media posts promoting the night. The owner of the club told KCRG-TV9 he is doing everything to cooperate with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowanightclubdeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
MASS SHOOTING
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
Sacramento shooting suspect was released from prison in Feb.
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
TOP STORIES
Benicia port fire fully extinguished, officials say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Elon Musk suggests turning SF headquarters into homeless shelter
Massive fire tears through Home Depot in SJ
Tiger Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Show More
Happy National Siblings Day!
Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County until Sunday evening
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo
More TOP STORIES News