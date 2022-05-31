central subway project

Here's a sneak peak of SF's Central Subway in Chinatown

The goal is for the station to open in Oct. 2022, officials say
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Central Subway is not open, yet. It is two years behind schedule, but ABC7's camera was allowed to capture images of a pretty side of this highly-anticipated project.

It's not just about Muni trains and platforms - the station in Chinatown also comes with some public art - and on Tuesday, they shared a glimpse.

A fence still surrounds the (unopened) station. But once you go inside, you see a gorgeous piece by Yumei Hou showing Chinese a folk dance, cut out of steel.

It is the first thing you see as you head down the escalator toward the platform.

Malcolm Yeung, executive director of Chinatown Community Development, is one of the workers on the project. He says it looked great on paper. But it came out even more stunning, saying it just blew them all away.

They know everyone has heard about delays with this project, so they wanted to show a sneak peak of the good that is happening in here, and how important this station will be to Chinatown.

Hou's folk dance display is one of three pieces on display at this station. Three artists were commissioned to create this work.

As for the station, they still are working on the finishing touches.

The goal for Central Subway to open is Oct. 2022, officials say.


