Report: San Francisco's Central Subway Project opening could be delayed again

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Central Subway Project that was scheduled to open in September this year is likely to be delayed again, according to a report from federal monitor.

The highly anticipated underground light rail that would connect the city's downtown areas to Chinatown has been in construction for the last 10 years, delayed over and over again due to budget issues and the pandemic.

According to a report from the SF Standard, the current cost estimates of nearly $2 billion, that may include any possible overruns stemming from the delays as well as the inflation of equipment.

Now, the question is, what is SFMTA doing it about all of this and is it really necessary to have this light rail extension?

San Francisco Standard's editor-in-chief Jonathan Weber joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to give insight into the of the many setbacks of the project and its new possible opening date.

ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard. Part of Building A Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

See the San Francisco Standard's other original reporting here.

