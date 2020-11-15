San Francisco's Central Subway Project delayed due to pandemic complications

Construction will not be finished until spring of 2022 at the earliest.
Muni said the setback was caused by their construction workers stricken with COVID-19, quarantines, and problems getting construction materials during the pandemic.
The $1.6 billion subway project has seen delay after delay and tens of millions of dollars in cost overruns.
The more than one and a half mile extension to the "T-Third Muni Metro line" was originally supposed to open last year. It runs beneath Chinatown and connects to King Street, South of Market, and Union Square as an extension to the Muni Metro light rail.
