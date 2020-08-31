Fire destroys Hayward pool hall already hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward Firefighters got a call at 5 a.m. Monday that the Chalk It Up pool hall on Foothill Boulevard was on fire. When they arrived, they say it was huge and had likely been burning for awhile.

"Unfortunately we had to back out because the fire had progressed. We weren't making any headway so we backed out went to a defensive mode," said Captain Don Nichelson with the Hayward Fire Department.

The business owner won't be surprised if homeless people are to blame. He says they have been causing problems on the roof for so long, businesses in the area even have a term for them.

"Roof crawlers. You can hear them jump around, go in the air conditioning unit, turn things off sometimes," Keith Burks said.

Burks owns Chalk It Up and is the property manager. Chalk It Up is located in a strip mall with other businesses.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

The owner of the salon next door was waiting anxiously to find out how much damage was done to her business. She was also quick to mention the homeless issue.


"The homeless is a big problem right now during COVID-19 because (there's) nobody. the businesses are closed and nobody is in the street so they are so happy," Lydia Chen said.

The fire department did evacuate two people inside the building. The fire spokesperson did not know if they are squatters.
"There were a couple people taken out of the building that were woken up by us going in to check on them," Captain Nichelson said.

Chalk It Up's owner says they've been trying to stay positive during the pandemic and were even planning for the day when they could re-open.

"We have been closed since March. We have been just starting to prepare to reopen, clean the place up, put some new pool tables in, social distancing, moved the tables around, trying to get ready to go," Burks said. He had also installed new bowling lanes.


Now he faces having to start over.

Firefighters are still investigating the fire's cause. As of 11 a.m., Foothill Boulevard was closed between A Street and C Street.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardbuilding firecoronavirus californiaeconomysmall businesshomelessfirepoolbowlingcoronavirus pandemicinvestigationcovid 19 pandemicsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire updates: All evacuations lifted in Alameda County
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Californians could be evicted if bill is not approved by Sept. 1
Fremont opens 1st homeless navigation center
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Coronavirus updates: 21 schools in Contra Costa Co. apply to bring kids back
Indoor hair salons, barbershops, malls reopen in Santa Clara Co.
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
More TOP STORIES News