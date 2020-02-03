Chef Chu's celebrates 50 years in business in Los Altos

So touched by this beautiful tribute #CrazyRichAsians director ⁦@jonmchu⁩ paid to his father Chef Lawrence Chu at the 50th anniversary celebration of ⁦@ChefChus⁩. ❤️#LosAltos #family pic.twitter.com/YJUKHP4PJE — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) February 2, 2020

Congrats @ChefChus on your 50th anniversary!! 50 years on the same corner in Los Altos, nourishing generations of families with your food, family and hospitality! Thank you! @LosAltosChamber #ChefChus50 pic.twitter.com/OA7Ja90hH9 — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) February 2, 2020

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- An iconic peninsula restaurant with Hollywood ties celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday.ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze was at the banquet honoring "Chef Chu's" in Los Altos.Chef Lawrence Chu turned a laundromat into a Chinese take-out counter in 1970.Since then he's expanded into a full restaurant and has published three cookbooks.He's even served russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev and tennis star Serena Williams.Sunday's guests also included Chu's son Jon Chu the director of the film "Crazy Rich Asians."