Smoke was seen over the Chevron refinery in Richmond Monday afternoon due to a partial loss of power that caused flaring activity.

Several violations issued to Chevron for Richmond refinery flaring, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued four notices of violation to Chevron connected to Monday's flaring episode at its Richmond refinery.

Three of the violations were for visible emissions and one was for a public nuisance violation, an air district spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

The district was notified about the flaring at 3:42 p.m. Monday. People across the Bay Area reported heavy smoke and flames coming from at least three smokestacks.

Chevron said a partial power failure caused the flaring, which is typically the burning of excess gases.

The heavy smoke triggered a Community Warning System Level 1 warning issued by Contra Costa County. The warning didn't require any action and no one was evacuated. The air district said Chevron reported the flaring stopped at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday.

An air district spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and more violations may be issued.

