Some Bay Area child care centers close due to lack of guidance, funding for COVID test kits

Chatham Nursery School on Redwood Road in Oakland is quiet Monday, after administrators made the tough decision to temporarily close. Two kids tested positive for the omicron variant and other little ones were exposed by siblings who attend schools elsewhere.
"We felt it was our due diligence to make sure, with so many cases that occurred over a Saturday and Sunday period that we were informed of, that we had to close," said Mike Vasquez of Chatham Nursery School.
The decision is especially hard on parents who work full-time.
RELATED: COVID hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for vaccines
Like most child care centers, Chatham had closed for two months when the pandemic first hit.
The nursery school says the health system is so overwhelmed, it's still waiting on guidance from them. The other pressing issue is the cost of testing. Unlike public and private schools, Chatham gets no outside funding.
They could never afford to pay for weekly test kits for their 120 kids.
"That's 120 tests every Sunday that we need. There is no way we can fund that," added Vasquez.
RELATED: Texas teacher accused of locking son in car's trunk to avoid exposure to COVID-19
"Our youngest children are not able to get vaccinated," explained Gina Fromer, CEO of the Children's Council of San Francisco which has updated its website to include resources available to help child care centers weather this new storm.
"What we want early educators to know is that there are resources, grants and loans and rent relief programs they can apply for. They need to visit Children's Council dot org or give us a call at 415-343-4669," said Fromer.
Meanwhile, centers and preschools that have had to close are hoping this will short lived for the benefit of the children.
"They will bounce back but it's still hard to go back and forth, back and forth, to get into the routine that they are so used to," expressed Vasquez.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic
- What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area