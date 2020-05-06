Coronavirus California: Surge in drivers going over 100 mph becomes problematic during state's shelter-in-place order, CHP says

Less highway congestion on California's roadways is not a license to speed. CHP has seen a 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph from March 19-April 19, 2019, to the same period in 2020. If you must travel, don't speed. #slowdown https://t.co/jbD4DNSvcf— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 22, 2020
In a one month period from when the stay-at-home first started in March to April 19, the CHP wrote 2,493 tickets for drivers going over 100 mph. That's an 87% increase compared to the same period as last year. CalTrans says traffic volumes are down about 35% compared to 2019.
RELATED: Citations for speeding over 100 mph jumps 87% compared to last year, CHP says
Over the weekend, in a two-day period, the Golden Gate CHP arrested 84 drivers for driving under the influence, issued 1,572 citations for speeding and wrote 85 citations for speeding over 100 MPH.
This past weekend, starting on May 1, 2020 and ending on May 2, 2020 officers assigned to Area offices within CHP – Golden Gate Division arrested 84 drivers for driving under the influence, issued 1,572 citations for speeding, & issued 85 citations for speeding over 100 MPH. pic.twitter.com/TGVf6DwpYS— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) May 5, 2020
In Contra Costa County, the CHP posted on Facebook that they're still enforcing traffic regulations and they're "not shocked either."
"Remember what the 'speed limit' is?!" The Contra Costa CHP tweeted on April 29. "If you saw some extra #chp love on #hwy4 yesterday afternoon, we were cracking down on those excessive speeds. So don't be surprised if you see more of us, behind you, pulling you over for speed. Slow down for your safety & the ones around you."
Remember what the ‘speed limit’ is?! If you saw some extra #chp love on #hwy4 yesterday afternoon, we were cracking down on those excessive speeds. So don’t be surprised if you see more of us, behind you, pulling you over for speed. Slow down for your safety & the ones around you pic.twitter.com/YiYd9gqWvP— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) April 29, 2020
The speeding problem isn't only in California. The Governor's Highway Safety Association reported reckless driving surging across the country.
RELATED: 'Straight up irresponsible': CHP tickets driver going 139 mph on East Bay highway
In New York City, despite fewer vehicles on the road, the city's automated speed cameras issued 24,765 speeding tickets citywide on March 27, which is nearly the double 12,672 tickets issued a month earlier before shelter-in-place orders were enforced.
The GHSA reports speeds are up by 30% on some Los Angeles streets, prompting changes to traffic lights and pedestrian walk signals.
State police in Florida and Iowa are recording drivers going 20 to 40 miles over the posted speed limit.
"While COVID-19 is clearly our national priority, our traffic safety laws cannot be ignored," said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. "Law enforcement officials have the same mission as health care providers - to save lives. If you must drive, buckle up, follow the posted speed limit and look out for pedestrians and bicyclists. Emergency rooms in many areas of the country are at capacity, and the last thing they need is additional strain from traffic crash victims."
California's more than 700 electronic highway signs are soon to display messages that read, " IF YOU MUST TRAVEL DO NOT SPEED" and "KEEP ESSENTIAL WORKERS SAFE DO NOT SPEED"
