Humvee stolen from Santa Rosa National Guard armory in July recovered after shooting, chase: CHP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP says that a Humvee stolen from the National Guard armory in Santa Rosa in July has finally been recovered after a high-speed chase.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to PG &E.

The chase happened after someone shot up an empty PG &E truck west of Monte Rio.

No one was injured in the shooting but it was followed by a high-speed chase that ended near Stony Point Road.

Petaluma police were also involved.

The chase ended after authorities used a spike strip. The CHP says they believe the suspect arrested was the same person who stole the vehicle back in July.

PG &E released the following statement:

"The safety of our coworkers and contractors is our most important responsibility. PG &E is aware of an incident that took place in Duncan Mills on the Sonoma Coast early this morning where shots were fired at an unoccupied PG &E vehicle.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and PG &E Security is supporting them in this effort. PG &E has been informed that there is a suspect in custody."

The CHP said back in July there was evidence that someone climbed the fence to break into the armory and then used the vehicle to break out. Armories are often used the by National Guard as a place to train and store military equipment. The CHP said it is possible that the suspect may have a military background.

Once out on the road, Officer Hawkins said the calls started coming in of a military-style vehicle driving recklessly with no lights. He said CHP launched units to the area of River Road and Barnes Road but found nothing.

"We had our entire morning shift get briefed on it. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department is also aware of what happened. We were hoping that when daylight came up, we would find an abandoned Humvee somewhere out in the west county, but unfortunately, that has not been the case yet," said Hawkins.

The Humvee reportedly didn't have any plates, and likely was not designed for street use. He added there were no weapons or ammunition in the vehicle.

