COVID-19 Impact: CA health officers push strict holiday celebration recommendations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7827697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC released its most specific guidance yet for how to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday as safely as possible

Celebrate without gathering:

Enjoy holiday traditions at home with your household



Decorate your home and/or yard



Share a virtual meal with family and friends



Host online parties and/or contests



Prepare meals using traditional recipes and deliver to family and neighbors



Attend holiday movie nights at drive-in venues



Visit holiday-themed outdoor art installations



Participate in drive-by events where everyone stays in their vehicles

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Health Officers in at least 11 Northern California areas are pushing heavy recommendations for holiday travel and get-togethers over Thanksgiving and Christmas.COVID-19 numbers have risen both statewide and nationwide. Now doctors are urging caution if you plan to see family or friends in the coming weeks."We are seeing this increase spikes of cases," says Dr. Curtis Chan referring to novel coronavirus cases. Dr. Chan is San Mateo County's Deputy Health Officer who is one of hundreds of doctors recommending that events last no more than two hours with a maximum of three households."Just gonna keep it small," says Paul Vaughns as he left the Safeway store in Albany, California Monday night.Tiffany Custer said, "It's a weird year and nobody is having a great year so I don't think that this is going to be the best time for get-togethers."Some say they are against any recommendation limiting travel or contact with their family members because they don't trust the numbers."To me, to hear that there's a spike when literally everywhere I go everyone is following procedures to me it's just hard for me to believe. Where is the spike coming from? What is the source of the spread?" says Danielle Schaefer who plans to get-together with around 20 of her family members despite the recommendations.The county health officers are also recommending that get-togethers be held outside, COVID-19 tests before and after in some cases, and a 14-day quarantine after the get-together for those who leave the area."I have a coworker that went to a family gathering and then they all ended up with COVID, so no not safe," said one Safeway employee we talked with.Dr. Chan says it appears as though a new vaccine might be here very soon and he's hopeful that will help people from giving into a temptation"Got just a few more months left until we get that vaccine so if we could just get past this holiday we will be looking at the light at the end of the tunnel."