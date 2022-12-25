Christmas rush fueled by crowds at Bay Area malls, massive delays and cancelled flights at airports

Christmas Eve can be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.

SAN MATEO, Cali. (KGO) -- The day before Christmas can be one of the busiest days. It could also be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.

Parking lots were packed at Bay Area malls like Hillsdale Shopping Center.

It's getting down to the wire. Procrastinators are on the hunt for last-minute holiday gifts.

Tatiana Fazio and Solomon Takapu are crossing items off their Christmas list that they created yesterday.

"We're almost done! We have like five more people...we have a big family," said Fazio.

MORE: Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display

It's the final stretch to find the perfect gift.

"I just needed to get one or two last gifts," said Carlos Silverado, who turned out to Hillsdale Shopping Center after arriving from a flight from Washington, D.C.

Some are wrapping up, others are hitting the stores one last time. Dazzling deals Drew Sophia Robles to the stores.

"I'm looking for the sales," said Robles.

MORE: Ukraine looks to glimmer of Christmas tree in year of war, devastation

Miles away, at SFO International airport, the holiday rush appears to be at standstill."

Long lines stretch across the terminal.

"I've spend more time in line than have actually traveling," said Jameson Buonvino. "I've heard workers here say this is the worst Christmas season flight-wise they've ever seen."

MORE: San Jose mom's holiday display honors terminally-ill son, inspires community

He's trying to get to Seattle, but was diverted to SFO because of hazardous conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

With thousands of cancelled flights across the country because of icy runways and blizzard conditions travelers are stuck, stranded, struggling to find a way to get home before December 25th.

It's not looking too good for Patrick Crangle of Oakland.

"We're just trying to get home to see family, friends in Buffalo. We've been cancelled four times now. So now, we're trying to get to Newark so that we can drive to Buffalo," said Crangle.

Marvin Turley is trying to get to Atlanta.

"It's definitely frustrating. I haven't seen family for six months now. It would have been nice to go home for Christmas," said Turley. "We'll just have to wait and see if we can see them before the New Year."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live