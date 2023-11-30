Even Santa has delivery deadlines! It's a shipping reminder to make sure all those gifts are under the tree in time.

Holiday shipping deadlines 2023: Make sure your gifts are delivered on time

The US Postal Service recommends holiday mail be sent out by December 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

If you're using priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than December 15 for five-day home delivery.

If you want to use FedEx one-day delivery, you must ship by Dec. 21.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on December 19 using three-day select.

Thursday, Dec. 21 is the last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages for delivery before Christmas.