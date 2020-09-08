South Bay church holds indoor services as COVID-19 fines reach $100K, criminal charge possible

Neighbors of the church are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus. They don't want to be identified, but they asked the I-Team's Dan Noyes to investigate.
The county has contacted 1,100 businesses about guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and North Valley Baptist Church is one of the few that won't comply.
CORONAVIRUS IN CA: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
Crowds have streamed into Santa Clara's North Valley Baptist over the past several weeks; the church can hold 3,000 people. I went there on a recent Sunday to ask why they are breaking state and county guidelines that help prevent the spread of the virus, and what steps they might be taking to protect the congregation.
At first, they said the I-Team could attend the service if we didn't bring in a camera. Then, they changed their mind saying it's private property.
The I-Team also asked more than a dozen congregation members to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, how they see the risk of attending church; they all declined.
Pastor Jack Trieber told the congregation Sunday night, "What a wonderful day in God's house with a great crowd."
Trieber said the service marked six months since the church was shut down over the pandemic. Since resuming services, he's been hit with $102,500 in fines.
He appealed to county officials, "One, I'm asking you to stop all fines. And two, I'm asking you to remove all fines. This is not Caesar's money. This is God's money."
RELATED: Some East Bay churches threaten to reopen despite Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order
The I-Team spoke with Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams on Monday afternoon.
Dan Noyes: "Why is it important they don't hold those in-person services?"
James Williams: "Well, from everything we've learned about COVID-19, and we've learned a lot in the last several months, one of the key principles that we have learned so far is that outdoors is safer than indoors."
Across the country, hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been linked to religious services; one congregation had a third of its members infected and three deaths tied to the virus.
The I-Team was there when county workers plastered the doors of North Valley Baptist with yet another cease and desist letter.
Dan Noyes: "Is there actually the possibility of a criminal charge?"
James Williams: "Violation of the health orders is a crime, so that's absolutely something that's available."
RELATED: California pastor continues to defy stay-at-home order by holding church services, citing First Amendment
At last night's service, Pastor Trieber urged the congregation to take some precautions, saying, "You get a temperature or you get one of these symptoms, please don't come to church. Please don't come to church, please stay home and make sure that you're not infectious."
But, his wife sent an email to the members with "permission from pastor" saying, "You can survive COVID! It is not a death sentence. ... should you get COVID, the less you talk about it, the better off EVERYONE will be! Doctors will ask you questions, shake their heads and then turn in their 'report' to the county."
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the I-Team, "That's unfortunate because part of us getting through this and having a more healthy community is the tracing and the testing. We're doing that constantly."
One final note. On Sunday night, Pastor Trieber discussed the heat wave we're having, saying, "I'll narrow it down tonight, get you home to those houses that have no air conditioning."
He tried to raise money for his college on the grounds of the church.
"If you want to stay, every pew is $1,000," Trieber said. "Make the checkout to Golden State Baptist College, you can stay the night for $1,000 and that'd be wonderful."
A second San Jose Church, Calvary Chapel, is also defying heath orders and receiving fines. This story is already causing a lot of debate. You can weigh in on Dan Noyes' Facebook or Twitter pages.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Take a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic