Cinemark theater closing at SF Westfield after mall's management transfer, email says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears the Cinemark theater inside San Francisco's Westfield mall is shutting down.
ABC7 News received a screenshot of an email sent by Cinemark to its customers announcing the theater's closure after Thursday.
Cinemark's website confirms there are no movie showings scheduled for Friday or beyond.
ABC7 News has reached out to Cinemark but have yet to hear back.
It's the latest blow to downtown shopping district.
Westfield just announced on Monday its giving up the mall, transferring management to is lender.
There have also been numerous closures of other businesses in the area.
Despite the challenges, Mayor London Breed is looking to what could be coming next.
"These venues are going to still remain open," she said. "But have a conversation with the lenders, the business community and others including our educational institutions. UCSF, Berkeley, Stanford, who have an interest in expanding in our space."
Before the closure of Cinemark, Westfield said the San Francisco Centre's occupancy level had dropped to 55%.
Nationally, Westfield's occupancy rate averages around 93%.
