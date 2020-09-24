building a better bay area

'Rewarding': San Francisco nonprofit teaches students life lessons through surfing

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While most Bay Area students are dealing with the everyday challenges of distance learning, some students are taking a detour from zoom classes and waxing up their surfboards. All for a program that's introducing city kids to surfing the waves and a lot more. It's a program that's helping to build a Better Bay Area.

14-year-old Monica Sanchez is stoked to be living a Beach Boys song, wearing a wetsuit and "hanging ten" on a surfboard during school hours.

"It's crazy being online school on zoom, being in the ocean surfing gets my mind off of school," said Sanchez

RELATED: 'I am exhausted': Students at Vallejo's MIT Academy say 8 hour distance learning day is too much

Monica and seven of classmates from Leadership High School in San Francisco are at Lindamar Beach in Pacifica learning how to hang loose.

"Yes, I'm gonna surf today, going to catch all the waves," said Rosamay Martinez.

Students are getting school P.E. credit for the six-week program, made possible by nonprofit City Surf Project, now partnering with public schools. All equipment and instruction is totally free.

Co-founder Johnny Irwin is a former high school teacher, and longtime surfer who wanted to provide more students with equitable access to the sport.

"Growing up in the San Francisco surf scene, it was White male, upper class, and that a lot of people who hadn't gone surfing could benefit from the sport," Irwin said.

RELATED: San Francisco opens community learning hubs to help students navigate virtual classes
EMBED More News Videos

We talked to Bay Area teachers and school officials about virtual learning struggles and what they're doing to make classwork more robust this fall.



Trevon Boykin is a City Surf Project alumni, who now teaches other students to surf.

"To see them experience what I experienced for the first time is really rewarding," said Boykin.

For many this unique course is about more than just learning how to surf. It's about building self-confidence.

RELATED: El Cerrito school serves as a model for outdoor learning amid COVID-19

"If I go out there and say I'm going to do it and don't be afraid of the water, boom, I got it!" said Leadership High School student Rosamay Martinez.

Look out, these amateur surfers are getting good, and could turn pro one of these days.

For more information on the program, visit City Surf Project's website here.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosurfingbeachesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiaoceansnonprofitstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
$1M donation to give East Palo residents rental assistance
Cal-OSHA fines Santa Rosa police for COVID-19 violations
CA wildfire smoke caused 1K additional deaths, researchers say
Bay Area pilot program pairs police with mental health experts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA wildfire smoke caused 1K additional deaths, researchers say
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Cal-OSHA fines Santa Rosa police for COVID-19 violations
Warriors' Steve Kerr reacts to Breonna Taylor decision: VIDEO
Several Breonna Taylor rallies planned throughout Bay Area
EDD's fight against fraud cuts off legitimate claims
Show More
$1M donation to give East Palo residents rental assistance
Triple-digit heat wave heading to Bay Area
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
More TOP STORIES News