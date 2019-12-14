Contra Costa Animal Services kicks off $5 pet adoptions

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, this could be the perfect time to adopt.Contra Costa County Animal Services is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to bring holiday hope to homeless pets.The Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope program kicks off Friday and Saturday at shelters in Martinez and Pinole from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.This program is a part of a nationwide holiday initiative that has already helped 110 shelters across 22 states.The cost to adopt any animal will be $5 and it will include the cost of adoption, microchipping, vaccination, and spaying or neutering your new pet.The licensing fee is not included.