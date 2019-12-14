perfect pet

Contra Costa Animal Services kicks off $5 pet adoptions

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, this could be the perfect time to adopt.

Contra Costa County Animal Services is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to bring holiday hope to homeless pets.

The Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope program kicks off Friday and Saturday at shelters in Martinez and Pinole from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This program is a part of a nationwide holiday initiative that has already helped 110 shelters across 22 states.

The cost to adopt any animal will be $5 and it will include the cost of adoption, microchipping, vaccination, and spaying or neutering your new pet.

The licensing fee is not included.

To view available pets click here.

Check out this weeks Perfect Pet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmartinezpinolepinoleperfect petdogsbay areacontra costa countycatspetsanimaladoptionpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Would you have turned your home into a sanctuary for to save the lives of animals you loved?
A puppy for Christmas! Girls reaction when their wish comes true
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Rhonda
PERFECT PET
Meet Perfect Pet Jane!
Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Meet Perfect Pet, Baby Angel!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica seeing big waves, thick fog
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Waves up to 22 feet possible for Bay Area beaches
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose
Show More
Winchester Mystery House hosts Friday the 13th haunted flashlight tour
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a social media director
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Eagle survives octopus attack thanks to these men
WATCH IN 60: 'Noose' seen on Christmas tree, new SMART train stops, giant wheel coming to SF
More TOP STORIES News