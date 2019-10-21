bay area life

August Hall's game-changing event space brings a modern flair to SF night life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With live music from innovative artists, special events, three full bars, and food by Fifth Arrow, August Hall is a one stop shop for the ultimate night out! This multidisciplinary event space features a grand Music Hall complete with stained glass windows, 32-foot ceilings, and a 20-foot LED wall.

Located on the second floor, The Green Room provides a plush space to relax and order craft cocktails after a night of concert enjoyment. This bar also offers a curated experience for fans by offering custom drinks inspired by the musical guests performing at August Hall.

Downstairs from the main lobby, visit Fifth Arrow for uniquely delicious faire, cocktails, and fun. With three bowling lanes, skeeball, and various arcade games, the party continues after the show at August Hall's sister establishment!

Hosting a party, birthday, or special occasion? August Hall does the planning for you! Graced by the likes of Barrack Obama and Drake, this cutting-edge space is the perfect place to impress your guests for an unforgettable experience. Whether you opt for a partial or full buyout, August Hall transforms your dream event into a reality. For more information on reservations, click here.

August Hall
420 Mason Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Fifth Arrow
430 Mason Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
