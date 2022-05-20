Fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord 100% contained, officials say

Willow Pass Incident 100% contained with no damage to the commercial structures that were evacuated. Strong winds quickly spread this fire to approximately 20 acres. #ConFire and #CalFireSCU units will be extinguishing hot spots for the next hour. pic.twitter.com/1DlViHGIG9 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2022

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have contained a fast-moving two-alarm fire that was burning burning on Friday near Highway 4 in Concord, authorities say.The blaze was burning along Willow Pass Rd.Strong winds quickly spread this fire to approximately 20 acres, Contra Costa fire officials said.There were no residential evacuations or no damage was done to any commercial buildings, according to fire officials.Crews are still working to put out hot spots as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.