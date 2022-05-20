fire

Fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord 100% contained, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord 80% contained, officials say

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have contained a fast-moving two-alarm fire that was burning burning on Friday near Highway 4 in Concord, authorities say.

The blaze was burning along Willow Pass Rd.

Strong winds quickly spread this fire to approximately 20 acres, Contra Costa fire officials said.

There were no residential evacuations or no damage was done to any commercial buildings, according to fire officials.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.



 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordbrush firefirehighway 4cal fire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fremont police negotiate with suspect inside burning condo
Red Flag Warning prompts North Bay park closure
Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt
Fire risk increases in Bay Area on hottest day of week
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 Cal students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
Fremont police negotiate with suspect inside burning condo
4 dogs die after fire at doggy daycare in East Bay, police say
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Our America: Because I Am | Full episode
2 dead after SF officers respond to assault, fire weapons, police say
Show More
East Palo Alto residents demand action after deadly shooting
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4,000 more for same seats
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Owner of popular Oakland restaurant dies in shooting
More TOP STORIES News