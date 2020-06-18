CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Attorney general wants contact tracing app protection, turn off Facebook political ads, FCC to investigate T-Mobile outage

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expressing concern over contact-tracing apps' use of private consumer data.
In a letter written by a coalition of state attorneys general, Attorney General Becerra calls on Apple and Google to safeguard consumers who may download contact-tracing apps from their platforms. The letter expresses concern that app developers may inappropriately use the user data collected by the app, and urges the tech companies to "verify that every app labeled or marketed as related to contact tracing is affiliated with a municipal, county, state or federal public health authority, or a hospital or university in the U.S. that is working with such public health authorities." The attorneys general requested that apps not associated with governments, schools, or hospitals be removed, and that all contact tracing apps be taken down after the national emergency ends.
"While our communities continue to address the coronavirus pandemic, we need to make sure Californians can feel their personal information is secure during contact tracing," said Attorney General Becerra. "Google and Apple must make privacy a top priority as they develop and launch contact tracing innovations. By working together, we can help protect the personal and sensitive health data of millions of consumers during this crisis."
Facebook will allow users to "turn off" political ads
Starting today, Facebook users will be able to turn off all political ads shown to them on the social media network.
Facebook made the announcement in a blog post on Tuesday. Some users in the United States will see this option immediately, with plans to roll out this feature nationwide within a few weeks. Users will be able to turn on this feature in their Facebook ad settings, or directly below a political ad served to their feed. "Political ads" include "social issue, electoral or political ads from candidates, Super PACs or other organizations that have the "Paid for by" political disclaimer on them." Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will also give users this option.
Facebook also announced the creation of a Voting Information Center, which will give users "clear, accurate and authoritative information" on how to register to vote, where to vote, how to request a mail-in ballot, and any changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
FCC Chairman demands answers from T-Mobile on huge network outage
T-Mobile experienced a huge disruption of service earlier this week, and now Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai is demanding answers.
"The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable. The @FCC is launching an investigation. We're demanding answers-and so are American consumers," the chairman tweeted.
T-Mobile has since corrected the disruption. According to Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology, "we know T-Mobile customers rely on our network to ensure they have connections with family, loved ones and service providers. This is a responsibility my team takes very seriously and is our highest priority. Yesterday, we didn't meet our own bar for excellence."
T-Mobile went on to say that disruption stemmed from "leased fiber circuit failure from a third party provider in the Southeast" and that redundancies put in place also failed.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.