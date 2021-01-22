building a better bay area

'Somber anniversary': Bay Area marks 1 year since COVID-19 was first discovered in US

By Cornell Barnard
One year ago the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. The Bay Area is still deep amid the pandemic after the first case was discovered.

The first known COVID-19 case in the country was treated at a hospital in Washington, one year ago.

About ten days later, ABC7 News reported on the first known Bay Area COVID-19 case, a man from Santa Clara County who returned from China.

The patient had been in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in central China.

Nearly 30 airlines would later suspend flights to and from China.

But the virus spread.

There were outbreaks on cruise ships, Julie Choy from San Francisco was quarantined in her cabin off the coast of Japan for weeks.

"We just don't know what happened, we're so scared," said Choy last February.

Doris Bloch from San Francisco, 85, was only the seventh patient to be admitted UCSF last march with COVID-19. Bloch survived, today she's feeling thankful.

"There seems to be light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but we still have to maintain distance, it's no joke," said Bloch.

Hundreds of other families would struggle.

Daily COVID-19 cases have spiked since last November in the Bay Area.

As of Thursday, there are 361,485 confirmed cases.

At a time when the pandemic is reaching its deadliest, President Joe Biden has an ambitious plan, aiming for 100 million shots in 100 days.

"He says he's going to roll out everything he says he's going to do, getting as many people vax as we possibly can," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

