'Somber anniversary': Bay Area marks 1 year since COVID-19 was first discovered in US

The first known COVID-19 case in the country was treated at a hospital in Washington, one year ago.
About ten days later, ABC7 News reported on the first known Bay Area COVID-19 case, a man from Santa Clara County who returned from China.
The patient had been in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in central China.
RELATED: California says it's safe to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Nearly 30 airlines would later suspend flights to and from China.
But the virus spread.
There were outbreaks on cruise ships, Julie Choy from San Francisco was quarantined in her cabin off the coast of Japan for weeks.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"We just don't know what happened, we're so scared," said Choy last February.
Doris Bloch from San Francisco, 85, was only the seventh patient to be admitted UCSF last march with COVID-19. Bloch survived, today she's feeling thankful.
"There seems to be light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but we still have to maintain distance, it's no joke," said Bloch.
Hundreds of other families would struggle.
RELATED: 1 year ago today: Doctor reflects on treating 'patient one,' 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Daily COVID-19 cases have spiked since last November in the Bay Area.
As of Thursday, there are 361,485 confirmed cases.
At a time when the pandemic is reaching its deadliest, President Joe Biden has an ambitious plan, aiming for 100 million shots in 100 days.
"He says he's going to roll out everything he says he's going to do, getting as many people vax as we possibly can," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
