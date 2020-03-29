Coronavirus California

Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- An Amazon delivery man was caught on video spitting on a package in the Hancock Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The recipient's Ring camera caught the man in the act spitting, then smearing the spit with his hand on the package. The incident happened Thursday.

The Amazon worker then logs the delivery and leaves.

The recipient said he wanted the driver to be tested for COVID-19.

He told ABC7 that Amazon called him, apologized and gave him a $50 credit.

"This is clearly not representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon and the care they take for customers around the world every day," the company said in a statement. "We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action."

ABC7 has learned that the driver is no longer delivering Amazon packages.

