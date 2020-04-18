Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: South Bay, Google chef bakes thousands of Filipino breads for front-line workers, delivers them in a unique way amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- We are sharing stories of people performing extraordinary acts of kindness during these extraordinary times. On Friday, I met a man in the South Bay, who is feeding thousands of front-line workers with a Filipino treat- pandesal!

Francis Sibal is a chef at Google, but during the shelter-in-place order, he has some time on his hands. He was inspired by his sister who works long hours at a hospital and decided to learn how to bake.

In just a week-and-a-half, he's baked nearly 3,000 Filipino pandesal breads for hospital workers all over the Bay Area.

He described his colorful, different flavored, creations as fluffy and buttery and "oh, so good."

Through word of mouth and social media, health care workers request bread then catch it from Francis' second-story unit in Milpitas or for the older folks--- lowers it down by a pulley.

The bread is so popular, people are donating supplies to Francis from around the country.

"A couple people in Colorado, Milwaukee, even as far as San Diego donating because they're not close by," Sibal said. "So they'll Venmo me. People are just asking me, what do you need? I need a box of Ziploc bags. Can you grab me some? And people have been really, really generous dropping of bags of flour, sugar even butter," he said.

Francis says he is so grateful for the support and is having a lot of fun baking. He's going to continue for the duration of the pandemic and just might start selling them one day.

You can request some bread via Francis' Instagram or by visiting him on Facebook here:

