Coronavirus kindness: ABC7 viewers donate yarn to Morgan Hill blanket-maker after being inspired by good deeds

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- In our mission to Build a Better Bay Area, we highlight the good deeds happening by those who are trying to help their community.An act of kindness by one Morgan Hill woman shown in our story has now inspired others to give back.Despite what's going on in the world around us, acts of kindness are never in short supply.In June we introduced you to Kate Nelson, a retired teacher in Morgan Hill, who is spending her time in quarantine making support blankets for people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 It's a mission that tugged on the heartstrings of our viewers."I had never even considered that, because I just keep this to myself," Nelson said. "And then when I saw it on Facebook and all the comments, I was just like, 'wow'."But it wasn't just kind words.Viewers from across the Bay Area, and even Fresno, reached out with offers of yarn donations and questions of how they can make blankets of their own to pay it forward.Nelson never saw it coming."I was shocked," Nelson said. "I don't know how I reacted. I didn't scream or anything, but I almost did."Then one South Bay woman took things to a new level.She took our story on ABC7 and shared it to get donations for Kate."She sent it to all kinds of stores all around the United States and she's had yarn being mailed in," Nelson said. "She brought me four large boxes of yarn. One box was even mailed from Nebraska. That's where I'm from, so that was really special. I've gotten kinds of yarn that I haven't even seen before, but I'll use it and I have been using it."The woman, Nikki, didn't want to be interviewed, but she told us that she was so inspired by Kate's story, she felt the need to help her with her mission to bring comfort to others.Taking a good deed and paying it forward."I appreciate the help and the love that they've given me," Nelson said. "It's been really quite a boost. It encourages me to keep getting them done as fast as I can and start another one."If you want to help with the cause, please email dustin.w.dorsey@abc.com to get in contact with Kate.