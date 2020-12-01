'Breathtaking': UCSF doctor explains impact of CA receiving 327,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

He said those details will come out later in the week, along with the state's distribution plan outlining who will get the shot first.
RELATED: Coronavirus vaccine: CA to receive 327,000 doses in December, Newsom announces
But, even without those details, Dr. Robert Wachter, Chair of Medicine at UCSF says the light at the tunnel is now brighter than ever.
"We're going to be seeing hundreds of thousands of people in California and millions of people in the United States get vaccinated by December, it's actually breathtaking," said Dr. Wachter who added that he has been pleasantly surprised at the speed of development on the vaccine front.
VIDEO: This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19, new paper suggests
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose. That's expected to be available within three weeks of the first dose, which would complete the first round of vaccinations in California by January.
"The vaccines' implementation will happen at the speed of trust and that is part of the reason why we've built a set of committees, a set of actions and a set of communication with each of you," said health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Dr. Wachter said he expects that frontline workers will be at the front of the line for the vaccine.
"We have to start with healthcare workers and probably people in nursing homes, and then as more vaccines become available, we'll get to more healthcare workers and more people in nursing homes and ultimately we will get to people over 65, people with pre-existing conditions."
RELATED: Bay Area frontline workers to be first to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first shipment of vaccines may be a small one compared to California's population, but Dr. Wachter said it's a significant start.
"You're talking about a couple hundred thousand people that will be now safe, so you're going to save a whole bunch of lives," he said, "It's more than a drop in the bucket."
In a conversation with Facebook, Dr. Fauci said if all things go well, we could be living in a very different world by spring, next year.
"By the time we get to April, the normal, healthy young man or woman who's got no underlying conditions can walk into a CVS or a Walgreens and get vaccinated."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic