What Really Matters: Beyond Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley examines the serious risk of a global pandemic.

The coronavirus is cause for very real concern as it continues to spread, but most experts do not believe it will not be as serious as many past pandemics. However, it is still a serious and growing threat. As the world's population explodes and as we become a smaller and smaller planet because of readily available travel options, the risk of diseases breaking out and sweeping across continents rapidly is as high as ever. Preventing, treating, and containing this outbreak and the ones that will inevitably follow will require a unified and coordinated effort by governments and the global health community.
