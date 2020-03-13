Coronavirus Outbreak: Busy retail stores trying to keep products on shelves while ensuring worker, customer safety in Bay Area

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US
"There's been a little more frenetic energy around the shopping," Joe Trimble, the owner of Encinal Market in Alameda said on the impact coronavirus fears are having on business.
"Business has been good," Joe Trimble said. "I'm not super happy that it's good. I wish that it were a little bit calmer."
The store saw an 18% boost last week, and a 50% jump over a normal Wednesday yesterday. Most items are in ample supply.
RESOURCES Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19
Customer Madeline Donovan says, "So far I think everything I needed is still here. I haven't check the toilet paper yet or the Purell."
The store can't keep Purell or anti-bacterial wipes in stock and can't get any from suppliers. As for toilet paper, shelves were completely full this morning. This afternoon maybe 40% was left.
There was no toilet paper on site at the Costco on Monument Boulevard in Concord.
12:25 PM Costco on Monument Blvd in Concord. I was told from a Costco employee that they ran out of toilet paper within 30 minutes. Costco is allowing customers to take 2 qty of water, TP, Clorox wipes, and Clorox bleach. pic.twitter.com/4j5JRXiac8— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
No toilet paper in sight. pic.twitter.com/D7zs6lA256— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
Retailers are working hard to keep their places as safe as possible. A Trader Joes in Concord greeted customers with antibacterial wipes as they walked in.
12:55 PM - Trader Joe’s on Oak Grove in Concord greeted customers with antibacterial wipes. pic.twitter.com/kln7mcpb28— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
Sports Basement in Berkeley put out extra hand sanitizing stations.
Director of Operations Aaron Schweifler says business here has also been good.
"We are cautiously optimistic that people are going about their business normally," Schweifler said.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: School closures, cancellations related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
Jesse MacEwan was shopping for sneakers with his three kids.
"You've got to live," McEwan said. "You know the economy has got to keep going somehow. But I also think you just gotta do your part to keep clean."
Stores are currently doing their part to keep necessities on shelves but, Joe Trimble at Encinal Market also realizes that a sick employee or enough sick customers could shutter the business - at least for a while.
"I don't think we're there yet but it's definitely something that runs through my mind," Trimble said.
Community Journalist Melissa Pixcar visited many East Bay stores to find out what people were buying.
Stores in Concord and Walnut creek were prepared for the amount of people who were going to buy toilet paper and water. Clerks told Pixcar that their stores were receiving shipments overnight.
Follow her adventure to see which shops were stocked with paper goods, and sold out on cleaning supplies here.
4:35 PM - Safeway on Tice Valley Blvd. is off the beaten path in Walnut Creek and this store was completely out of toilet paper. The nice clerk said they will get a ship in overnight but they expect to be out by tomorrow morning at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/ADSttwYUmI— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
3:45 PM Safeway on Broadway in Walnut Creek. Grocery stores in the area are starting to get busy! pic.twitter.com/hkn0S6bXjH— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
I have been to a handful of stores today and have not seen ONE Clorox or Lysol wipes or hand sanitizers. pic.twitter.com/M88iGTMGTz— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 12, 2020
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus